NYCFC are 2021 MLS Cup champions: Cityzens claim first-ever crown

Sean Johnson made two saves in the shootout and Alex Callens buried the historic winner for NYCFC, which were seconds away from winning during regulation time before conceding the latest goal in MLS Cup history.

It was more heartbreak for the Timbers, who reached MLS Cup for the third time in seven years but suffered a second consecutive defeat after losing to Atlanta United in 2018.

In the first MLS Cup hosted by the Timbers, Portland rallied from conceding late in the first half on a goal by Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Taty Castellanos, reaching extra time courtesy of Felipe Mora’s strike in the fourth minute of stoppage time.