NYCFC are 2021 MLS Cup champions: Cityzens claim first-ever crown

New York City FC captured their first-ever MLS Cup on Saturday, beating the Portland Timbers in a penalty kick shootout (4-2) after playing to a 1-1 stalemate through 120 minutes.
Sean Johnson made two saves in the shootout and Alex Callens buried the historic winner for NYCFC, which were seconds away from winning during regulation time before conceding the latest goal in MLS Cup history.
It was more heartbreak for the Timbers, who reached MLS Cup for the third time in seven years but suffered a second consecutive defeat after losing to Atlanta United in 2018.
In the first MLS Cup hosted by the Timbers, Portland rallied from conceding late in the first half on a goal by Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Taty Castellanos, reaching extra time courtesy of Felipe Mora’s strike in the fourth minute of stoppage time.
But it would be NYCFC celebrating in Providence Park with their second shootout triumph of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. The 10-man Cityzens did the same to oust Supporters’ Shield winners New England in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
All-Time MLS Cup Champions
2021: New York City FC
2020: Columbus Crew SC
2019: Seattle Sounders
2018: Atlanta United
2017: Toronto FC
2016: Seattle Sounders
2015: Portland Timbers
2014: LA Galaxy
2013: Sporting Kansas City
2012: LA Galaxy
2011: LA Galaxy
2010: Colorado Rapids
2009: Real Salt Lake
2008: Columbus Crew
2007: Houston Dynamo
2006: Houston Dynamo
2005: LA Galaxy
2004: D.C. United
2003: San Jose Earthquakes
2002: LA Galaxy
2001: San Jose Earthquakes
2000: Kansas City
1999: D.C. United
1998: Chicago Fire
1997: D.C. United
1996: D.C. United