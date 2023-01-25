Rodrigo Schlegel signs contract extension for Orlando City SC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Orlando City SC have signed defender Rodrigo Schlegel to a new contract that runs through 2024 with options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Argentine center back first joined Orlando ahead of the 2020 campaign on loan from Racing Club in the Argentine Primera División. He signed a permanent deal with The Lions before the following season.

In total, Schlegel has made 72 appearances (52 starts) across all competitions for Orlando, most recently helping the club to a franchise-record 10 shutouts in 2022.

“Rodrigo has continually proven himself an invaluable member of our Club, both on the field and off,” said Orlando City SC EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi.