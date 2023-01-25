Rodrigo Schlegel signs contract extension for Orlando City SC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Orlando City SC have signed defender Rodrigo Schlegel to a new contract that runs through 2024 with options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Argentine center back first joined Orlando ahead of the 2020 campaign on loan from Racing Club in the Argentine Primera División. He signed a permanent deal with The Lions before the following season.
In total, Schlegel has made 72 appearances (52 starts) across all competitions for Orlando, most recently helping the club to a franchise-record 10 shutouts in 2022.
“Rodrigo has continually proven himself an invaluable member of our Club, both on the field and off,” said Orlando City SC EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi.
“He’s engrained himself into our team from the very beginning of his time with us with an incredible work ethic and dedication to achieving the team’s goals. He’s been a vital part of our culture and project here in Orlando and we’re so happy to have him here for the years to come.”
Schlegel will remain a key part of a cohesive center back unit for Orlando that featured he, Antônio Carlos and Robin Jansson each playing over 1500 regular season minutes last year. That group will anchor an otherwise heavily-changed roster, as the Lions revamped much of their attacking group in an ambitious offseason that included the signing of DP winger Martín Ojeda.
The club have also re-signed top goalkeeper Pedro Gallese in the offseason, further solidifying their defensive unit as they aim to improve on last year's US Open Cup-winning season that ended with a first-round Audi MLS Cup Playoffs loss to CF Montréal.
The Lions host perennial Eastern Conference playoff participants New York Red Bulls to open the season on Feb. 25 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant