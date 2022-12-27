El Pulpo returns: Pedro Gallese signs new contract with Orlando City

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Orlando City SC have re-signed goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to a new contract through 2024 with an option for 2025, the club announced Tuesday.
The 32-year-old Peruvian international, who was out of contract following the 2022 season, has been the Lions' unquestioned starter since his arrival in 2020.
He's registered 21 clean sheets across all competitions while helping Orlando earn their first MLS-era trophy this year. They captured the 2022 US Open Cup and the automatic 2023 Concacaf Champions League berth that comes with it.
“Pedro has been an important part of our club’s success over his three years in Orlando and we’re very excited to agree to a deal that will see him remain with us for the foreseeable future,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in an official release.
“We believe he is one of the most talented goalkeepers, not only in our league, but in the world and we are happy to have him representing our club, our city and our fans.”
Gallese, winner of the 2022 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate, has made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in each of his three seasons with the club, while also reaching the final of the MLS is Back Tournament in 2020. He was named an MLS All-Star in 2021.
A veteran of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and a 2019 Copa América runner-up, 'El Pulpo' has 93 caps with his native Peru since making his international debut in 2014.
Gallese's return to Orlando helps secure a defense that has lost several key pieces, with fullbacks João Moutinho and Ruan among the notable offseason departures. Backup goalkeeper Adam Grinwis signed a new contract last month, while homegrown goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar remains as well.
