El Pulpo returns: Pedro Gallese signs new contract with Orlando City

Orlando City SC have re-signed goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to a new contract through 2024 with an option for 2025, the club announced Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Peruvian international, who was out of contract following the 2022 season, has been the Lions' unquestioned starter since his arrival in 2020.

He's registered 21 clean sheets across all competitions while helping Orlando earn their first MLS-era trophy this year. They captured the 2022 US Open Cup and the automatic 2023 Concacaf Champions League berth that comes with it.

“Pedro has been an important part of our club’s success over his three years in Orlando and we’re very excited to agree to a deal that will see him remain with us for the foreseeable future,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in an official release.