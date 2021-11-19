League Awards

Robert Sibiga named 2021 MLS Referee of the Year

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

R_ROBERT-16x9

Robert Sibiga has been named the 2021 MLS Referee of the Year, Major League Soccer and the Professional Referee Organization announced Friday. It's the first time he's earned this recognition during his career.

Sibiga has accumulated 138 regular-season assignments in his seven-year MLS career and has also presided over Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches, the 2018 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, and the 2012 United Soccer League Championship Final.

Nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, candidates for both the MLS Referee of the Year were award voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and MLS players.

Below is the voting breakdown:

MLS Referee of the Year Voting Results
Referee
Player
Club
Media
Total
Sibiga, Robert
37.50%
60.60%
34.00%
44.03%
Marrufo, Jair
27.10%
24.20%
34.50%
28.60%
Villarreal, Armando
35.40%
15.20%
31.50%
27.37%

MLS Referee of the Year Winners

  • 2021: Robert Sibiga
  • 2020: Ismail Elfath
  • 2019: Allen Chapman
  • 2018: Alan Kelly
  • 2017: Allen Chapman
  • 2016: Alan Kelly
  • 2015: Alan Kelly
  • 2014: Mark Geiger
  • 2013: Hilario Grajeda
  • 2012: Silviu Petrescu
  • 2011: Mark Geiger
  • 2010: Kevin Stott
  • 2009: Alex Prus
  • 2008: Jair Marrufo
  • 2007: Brian Hall
  • 2006: Brian Hall
  • 2005: Brian Hall
  • 2004: Abiodun Okulaja
  • 2003: Brian Hall
  • 2002: Kevin Terry
  • 2001: Paul Tamberino
  • 2000: Paul Tamberino
  • 1999: Paul Tamberino
  • 1998: Paul Tamberino
  • 1997: Esse Baharmast
League Awards

Related Stories

Cory Richardson named 2021 MLS Assistant Referee of the Year
"Dallas is the best academy": Ricardo Pepi on his development, Young Player of the Year award
FC Dallas' Ricardo Pepi named 2021 MLS Young Player of the Year
More News
More News
Dinged-up NYCFC likely get Alexander Callens back for Atlanta playoff game
MLS Cup Playoffs

Dinged-up NYCFC likely get Alexander Callens back for Atlanta playoff game
Austin FC exercise transfer option on defender Zan Kolmanic
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC exercise transfer option on defender Zan Kolmanic
Bracket Challenge: Fans picking New England to win MLS Cup

Bracket Challenge: Fans picking New England to win MLS Cup
Three dark-horses to watch in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Three dark-horses to watch in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs
Robert Sibiga named 2021 MLS Referee of the Year
League Awards

Robert Sibiga named 2021 MLS Referee of the Year
Robert Sibiga named MLS Referee of the Year, Cory Richardson named MLS Assistant Referee of the Year

Robert Sibiga named MLS Referee of the Year, Cory Richardson named MLS Assistant Referee of the Year
More News
Video
Video
Playoff time is here! Who are the favorites? Who can make a Cinderella run?
1:33:25

Playoff time is here! Who are the favorites? Who can make a Cinderella run?
Philly vs. RBNY: Whose golazo is better? Quicker Stats presented by Bounty
0:57

Philly vs. RBNY: Whose golazo is better? Quicker Stats presented by Bounty
Club & Country: Canada crown Iceteca, USMNT cap November window
1:16:51

Club & Country: Canada crown Iceteca, USMNT cap November window
Extratime: Club and Country postgame show - Nov. 16
0:00

Extratime: Club and Country postgame show - Nov. 16
More Video