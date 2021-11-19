Robert Sibiga named 2021 MLS Referee of the Year

Robert Sibiga has been named the 2021 MLS Referee of the Year, Major League Soccer and the Professional Referee Organization announced Friday. It's the first time he's earned this recognition during his career.

Sibiga has accumulated 138 regular-season assignments in his seven-year MLS career and has also presided over Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches, the 2018 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, and the 2012 United Soccer League Championship Final.

Nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, candidates for both the MLS Referee of the Year were award voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and MLS players.