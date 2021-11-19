Robert Sibiga named 2021 MLS Referee of the Year

Robert Sibiga has been named the 2021 MLS Referee of the Year, Major League Soccer and the Professional Referee Organization announced Friday. It's the first time he's earned this recognition during his career.
Sibiga has accumulated 138 regular-season assignments in his seven-year MLS career and has also presided over Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches, the 2018 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, and the 2012 United Soccer League Championship Final.
Nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, candidates for both the MLS Referee of the Year were award voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and MLS players.
Below is the voting breakdown:
|
Referee
|
Player
|
Club
|
Media
|
Total
|
Sibiga, Robert
|
37.50%
|
60.60%
|
34.00%
|
44.03%
|
Marrufo, Jair
|
27.10%
|
24.20%
|
34.50%
|
28.60%
|
Villarreal, Armando
|
35.40%
|
15.20%
|
31.50%
|
27.37%
MLS Referee of the Year Winners
- 2021: Robert Sibiga
- 2020: Ismail Elfath
- 2019: Allen Chapman
- 2018: Alan Kelly
- 2017: Allen Chapman
- 2016: Alan Kelly
- 2015: Alan Kelly
- 2014: Mark Geiger
- 2013: Hilario Grajeda
- 2012: Silviu Petrescu
- 2011: Mark Geiger
- 2010: Kevin Stott
- 2009: Alex Prus
- 2008: Jair Marrufo
- 2007: Brian Hall
- 2006: Brian Hall
- 2005: Brian Hall
- 2004: Abiodun Okulaja
- 2003: Brian Hall
- 2002: Kevin Terry
- 2001: Paul Tamberino
- 2000: Paul Tamberino
- 1999: Paul Tamberino
- 1998: Paul Tamberino
- 1997: Esse Baharmast