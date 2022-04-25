Road warrior New York Red Bulls make MLS history in Orlando

How to describe the New York Red Bulls ' latest masterful away performance, a dominant 3-0 win Sunday at Orlando City SC ’s Exploria Stadium? Manager Gerhard Struber took a stab at it.

And unlike that Galaxy team -- considered by many one of the better sides in MLS history -- three of the Red Bulls’ victories haven’t been close.

Through Luquinhas’ first MLS goal, Cristian Casseres Jr. ’s first of the season and Lewis Morgan 's team-leading fourth, New York became the first MLS team to win their first four league games since the 1998 LA Galaxy won their first five.

On a day the Red Bulls held Orlando without a shot on target at home for the first time in nearly five years, they also moved into history-making territory of their own.

“We were so clear,” Struber said. “We was sharp like a knife in so many moments.”

While Morgan’s late goal came from the penalty spot, the final score was fully reflective of the afternoon’s proceedings and followed the mold of a 3-1 triumph at San Jose in Week 1 and a 4-1 Week 2 romp at Toronto.

“I think that we’re always up for these challenges, we’re up for the fight, and when we are, we’re at our best,” said defender Aaron Long, attempting to explain. “So I know no one on this team is going to back down in those moments. And when we don’t, we’re really tough to beat.”

Ticket-purchasing Red Bulls supporters might wonder why the same excellence hasn’t transpired at Red Bull Arena, where their side have yet to take all three points.

Long isn’t entirely sure, but he has an idea.