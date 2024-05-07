Rivalry Week: Which stars will decide derby matches?

Today, I’m diving into six of the biggest matchups and spotlighting one star from each team who could have an outsized impact on the game for one reason or another.

Over the next week and change, we’re going to be treated to some of the best rivalries from around the league. We’re talking Hell is Real, the Cascadia Cup, the Hudson River Derby, a Florida Derby, and much more.

Say it with me now: Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire is here.

So few forwards in MLS can equal the Colombian’s mixture of off-ball movement and on-ball chance creation. Cucho’s tendency to drift towards the left wing before cutting inside onto his favored right foot has become a real trend in 2024. We’ve seen it in huge moments:

It’s good news for the Crew, then, that Cucho is very, very good at winning games.

Wilfried Nancy’s tactical nous gets exactly as much love as it should, which is to say it gets a lot of love. But I wonder: Does the Nancy praise get in the way of acknowledging just how good Cucho continues to be for the Columbus Crew ? After all, games are won by the players – any manager worth their salt will tell you that.

He’s been every bit the genius Cincinnati need at the tip of their midfield and will give the Crew’s double pivot fits.

With so much chaos going in the forward position group, Acosta has maintained his stranglehold on FC Cincinnati’s attack. Pat Noonan won’t have any gripes about that fact, given the five goals and five primary assists the Argentine has totaled through the first third of the season. Looking at the underlying numbers, Acosta is in the 94th percentile for non-penalty expected goals plus expected assisted goals per 90 minutes among his positional peers, according to FBref.

Expect to see Columbus try to isolate their star man against the outside center backs in Cincy ’s back three.

WHEN: Sunday, May 12 | 4:45 pm ET

Sunday, May 12 | 4:45 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FOX/FOX Deportes

Maxime Crépeau, Portland Timbers

When you’ve allowed two or more goals in seven straight games, it’s only natural to look towards the back for signs of life.

Since joining from LAFC in the offseason, Crépeau has already had his fill of ups and downs in goal. He’s saving 0.23 goals above expected per 90, according to FBref, which is an entirely respectable figure. But the Canadian also committed a red-card offense against his former team last month and hasn’t done enough to bail out an under-performing defensive structure. That needs to change against Seattle.

Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders FC

Only one Seattle Sounder has more than a single non-penalty goal this year.

That player is Raúl Ruidíaz, a 33-year-old veteran who was partially phased out of the lineup last year and was supposed to be almost fully phased out this year. Due to a slew of injuries, Ruidíaz is still a key player for Seattle. But a boost from Jordan Morris would sure help get the Sounders’ transition away from the Peruvian back on track.

Morris has just one goal this year and his underlying numbers are good, but not great and are down from last year. The Sounders are settling for too many crosses from wide (they lead the league in crosses per 90, according to FBref), and need more of the American’s direct running to target central spaces behind the opposing defense.