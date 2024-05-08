Rivalry Week: How to watch Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati

Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire begins Saturday night when the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati square off in the latest edition of "Hell is Real."

Columbus boast a 7W-2L-4D all-time record against their neighbors, including a 3-2 comeback overtime win in last season's Eastern Conference Final that paved the way for Wilfried Nancy's squad to lift MLS Cup 2023.

Major League Soccer's two Ohio-based clubs have developed one of the league's fiercest rivalries, although it's been somewhat one-sided in favor of the Crew.

Record : 3W-1L-6D (15 points)

: 3W-1L-6D (15 points) Standings: 5th place, Eastern Conference

The defending champs remain virtually unchanged personnel-wise from last season, but sit outside the top four in the East entering Matchday 13. The reason for that is simple: Winning MLS Cup qualified Columbus for this year's Concacaf Champions Cup, and Nancy has prioritized the international tournament to brilliant effect, eliminating two Liga MX titans (Tigres UANL and CF Monterrey) along the way to reach the June 1 final against Pachuca.

Before trying to become just the second MLS team to win the modern iteration of CCC (and earning a berth in the USA-hosted 2025 FIFA Club World Cup), Columbus have a busy league slate to navigate, beginning with Saturday's clash against their most hated rivals.