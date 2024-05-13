Rivalry Week: How to watch Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC

The result improved the Verde & Black to 6W-3W-0L all-time against the Dynamo. Josh Wolff's side also has a perfect four wins in four previous meetings against Houston at Q2 Stadium.

Matchday 14 will be the second meeting of the season between these Lone Star state neighbors, after Austin took a 1-0 decision at Shell Energy Stadium last month on Emiliano Rigoni 's late goal.

Diego Rubio , the team's co-leading scorer (3 goals) along with Driussi, will also look to get back on the stat sheet for an Austin side undefeated (5W-0L-2D) in their last five matches at Q2 Stadium.

The Verde & Black play no-frills, grind-it-out soccer with elements of attacking quality that come primarily from DP midfielder Sebastián Driussi . The Argentine snapped a four-game scoreless streak on Saturday, but it wasn't enough to avoid a 2-1 Rivalry Week loss at FC Dallas .

Winless in five to start the season, Austin eventually found their groove and went on a 4W-1L-1D run to place them square in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs chase in the West.

Record: 5W-4L-2D (17 points)

5W-4L-2D (17 points) Standings: 7th place, Western Conference

Houston are coming off their first win in nearly a month, a massive 2-1 result at Sporting Kansas City in Matchday 13 that was spearheaded by Mexican superstar Héctor Herrera's first goal of 2024 following a prolonged injury spell on the sidelines.

With Herrera looking more and more like the dominant player who earned MLS Best XI honors last season, the Dynamo have their talisman back pulling the strings and reigniting the spark with fellow midfielders Coco Carrasquilla and Artur that helped guide the club to the 2023 US Open Cup title and the Western Conference Final.