Rivalry Week

Rivalry Week: How to watch Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC

24-RivalryWeek-H2W-ATXvHOU
MLSsoccer staff

Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire continues Wednesday night with a Copa Tejas clash between Austin FC and Houston Dynamo FC.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Q2 Stadium | Austin, Texas

Matchday 14 will be the second meeting of the season between these Lone Star state neighbors, after Austin took a 1-0 decision at Shell Energy Stadium last month on Emiliano Rigoni's late goal.

The result improved the Verde & Black to 6W-3W-0L all-time against the Dynamo. Josh Wolff's side also has a perfect four wins in four previous meetings against Houston at Q2 Stadium.

Austin FC logo
Austin FC
  • Record: 4W-4L-4D (16 points)
  • Standings: 8th place, Western Conference

Winless in five to start the season, Austin eventually found their groove and went on a 4W-1L-1D run to place them square in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs chase in the West.

The Verde & Black play no-frills, grind-it-out soccer with elements of attacking quality that come primarily from DP midfielder Sebastián Driussi. The Argentine snapped a four-game scoreless streak on Saturday, but it wasn't enough to avoid a 2-1 Rivalry Week loss at FC Dallas.

Diego Rubio, the team's co-leading scorer (3 goals) along with Driussi, will also look to get back on the stat sheet for an Austin side undefeated (5W-0L-2D) in their last five matches at Q2 Stadium.

Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
  • Record: 5W-4L-2D (17 points)
  • Standings: 7th place, Western Conference

Houston are coming off their first win in nearly a month, a massive 2-1 result at Sporting Kansas City in Matchday 13 that was spearheaded by Mexican superstar Héctor Herrera's first goal of 2024 following a prolonged injury spell on the sidelines.

With Herrera looking more and more like the dominant player who earned MLS Best XI honors last season, the Dynamo have their talisman back pulling the strings and reigniting the spark with fellow midfielders Coco Carrasquilla and Artur that helped guide the club to the 2023 US Open Cup title and the Western Conference Final.

Can HH and Houston continue their newfound momentum? There's no better test than a visit to Austin FC as part of MLS Rivalry Week.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Rivalry Week Matchday Austin FC Houston Dynamo FC

Related Stories

Rivalry Week: How to watch, stream Orlando City vs. Inter Miami
Atlanta's regression, Cincinnati fill their biggest need & more from Matchday 13
Your Sunday Kickoff: The stars come out as Benteke, Acosta, Muriel & Herrera shine in Rivalry Week
More News
More News
Rivalry Week: How to watch Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC

Rivalry Week: How to watch Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 13
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 13
Olivier Giroud: I'm leaving AC Milan for MLS

Olivier Giroud: I'm leaving AC Milan for MLS
Rivalry Week: How to watch, stream Orlando City vs. Inter Miami

Rivalry Week: How to watch, stream Orlando City vs. Inter Miami
Your Monday Kickoff: Is MLS going through a conference power shift?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Is MLS going through a conference power shift?
Video
Video
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:39

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 13 in MLS!
29:15

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 13 in MLS!
WATCH: Ruidíaz golazo delivers Seattle huge victory at Portland
6:58

WATCH: Ruidíaz golazo delivers Seattle huge victory at Portland
Goal: R. Ruidíaz vs. POR, 50'
0:30

Goal: R. Ruidíaz vs. POR, 50'