Rising stars: Diego Luna’s USMNT outlook, David Martínez levels up

But when hype and production meet? That's when fans can get the most excited, because you start to really see players grow up before your eyes and come of age.

The USMNT's performance last month at the Concacaf Nations League Finals was frustrating and disappointing. But if there was one player who could leave that tournament with their stock rising more than it fell, it was Diego Luna.

We saw it in January camp when he broke his nose, got an assist and wanted to play more. That’s the type of attitude and mentality you want USMNT players to have. Luna has something to prove every time he’s out there.

But it’s not just toughness and grit. Luna provides the USMNT with something different, a little ingenuity. He can unlock a deep backline. His creativity and goal-scoring, the positions he picks up on the field, the versatility – you can play him as an inverted winger or you can play him as a No. 10 and he's comfortable in those different roles.

Luna is a true X-factor for the USMNT going into the 2026 World Cup. If he ended up earning a place in the starting lineup for the first game of the World Cup, it would not surprise me in the slightest.