Riqui Puig: LA Galaxy star enjoying "one of my best seasons"

LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig is enjoying argubly his best-ever professional season – and has an impressive collection of goal celebrations to prove it.

With the brace, Puig reached 13g/14a on the season and has LA on the verge of securing the Western Conference's No. 1 seed in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The FC Barcelona product, who's provided several viral moments in 2024 for his post-goal shenanigans , was back at it Wednesday night by doing the Salt Bae pose after scoring the first of his two goals in the Galaxy's 3-1 win at the Colorado Rapids .

Riqui Puig CANNOT stop scoring! Come for the goal, stay for the Salt Bae celebration. 🧂 pic.twitter.com/oZZ5kvxwOL

"I’m enjoying a lot this year, I’m making a lot of assists and goals. I think it’s one of my best seasons since I’ve been playing soccer," the 25-year-old playmaker said postmatch. "When you're enjoying, I think you can feel it inside the field: [We're] all together and all the team is enjoying together, and we are making really good performances.

"And that’s really good for us and also for the Galaxy."

It's equally good for head coach Greg Vanney, who's helped oversee a remarkable turnaround after the club missed out on the playoffs in 2023.

The acquisition of Designated Players Gabriel Pec (14g/14a) and Joseph Paintstil (10g/10a) have been instrumental in this shift, but fellow DP Puig remains the Galaxy's focal point.