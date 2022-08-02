Reports: Vancouver Whitecaps finalizing addition of Austrian midfielder Alessandro Schöpf

Should the deal be finalized, as is expected, the 28-year-old would strengthen Vancouver’s central midfield alongside Andres Cubas , a Designated Player they signed in late April . The Paraguayan international was also recently in Europe, playing for French second division side Nimes.

Schöpf is currently a free agent after last playing for Arminia Bielefeld, which is home to Atlanta United homegrown export George Bello and got relegated to Germany’s second division after the 2021-22 season.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC are on the verge of signing Austrian national team midfielder Alessandro Schöpf, according to several reports Tuesday.

Sources: Vancouver Whitecaps finalizing the signing of Austria international midfielder Alessandro Schöpf. @ManuelVeth been on this as well. Schöpf, 28, currently a free agent after leaving Arminia Bielefeld. Has made 142 Bundesliga apps, 32 caps with Austria. pic.twitter.com/aN8EoUbKUl

A product of Bayern Munich’s academy, Schöpf has played in nearly 150 Bundesliga games. His longest club stint came at FC Schalke 04, while 1.FC Nuremberg, Arminia Bielefeld and FC Bayern Munich II stays included extended run-outs too.

Schöpf has six goals across 32 appearances for Austria, featuring at the European Championships in 2016 and 2020. He’s played alongside Charlotte FC defender Christian Fuchs and Orlando City SC striker Ercan Kara at the international level.

Further, Schöpf would join St. Louis CITY SC center back Joakim Nilsson as players from Arminia Bielefeld's 2021-22 squad to join MLS. Nilsson and the expansion club will begin league play in 2023.

The Whitecaps, fresh off a Canadian Championship title that booked a 2023 Concacaf Champions League spot, are 10th in the Western Conference standings. They’re just four points off the Western Conference’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace with 11 regular-season games to go.