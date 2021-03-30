Transfer Tracker

Reports: US international Alfredo Morales in talks over NYCFC move

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Alfredo Morales with Fortuna Düsseldorf

US men’s national team and Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales is in discussions to join New York City FC, per reports from Bild, The Atheltic and others.

Further, the 2. Bundesliga club shared on Twitter that there are “promising negotiations” about the 30-year-old joining an unnamed MLS club. He’s out of contract this summer, with the aforementioned reports then identifying NYCFC as his landing spot.

Morales, who turns 31 in May, has earned 16 USMNT caps since making his international debut in 2013. Born in Germany, he was eligible to represent the US through his father, a Peru-born man who served in the US military.

The central midfielder has spent his entire professional career in Germany, first with Hertha BSC, then FC Ingolstadt and Fortuna Düsseldorf. Across time in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, Morales has appeared in nearly 230 matches, scoring 12 times and providing 16 assists.

Should Morales join NYCFC, he’d join a midfield corps that includes James Sands and Keaton Parks as other domestic-based options. They also have young Uruguayan prospect Nicolas Acevedo, but traded longtime standout Alex Ring to Austin FC earlier this offseason.

LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas

Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus

What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
Support never sleeps
Support never sleeps
