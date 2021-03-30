Reports: US international Alfredo Morales in talks over NYCFC move

Further, the 2. Bundesliga club shared on Twitter that there are “promising negotiations” about the 30-year-old joining an unnamed MLS club. He’s out of contract this summer, with the aforementioned reports then identifying NYCFC as his landing spot.

Morales, who turns 31 in May, has earned 16 USMNT caps since making his international debut in 2013. Born in Germany, he was eligible to represent the US through his father, a Peru-born man who served in the US military.

The central midfielder has spent his entire professional career in Germany, first with Hertha BSC, then FC Ingolstadt and Fortuna Düsseldorf. Across time in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, Morales has appeared in nearly 230 matches, scoring 12 times and providing 16 assists.