New England Revolution part ways with Arnor Traustason

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

The New England Revolution have mutually agreed to part ways with midfielder Arnor Traustason and terminated his MLS contract effective Aug. 9, the club announced Wednesday.

With the 29-year-old Icelandic international departing, New England currently have one available international roster slot.

Traustason has since returned to Sweden’s top flight and signed with IFK Norrköping, having joined New England in 2021 after signing from Malmö FF.

While with the Revolution, Traustason helped bring their club a first-ever Supporters’ Shield and set the MLS single-season points record (73) in 2021. He finished with two goals and eight assists across 44 games (24 starts), logging just under 2,000 minutes.

