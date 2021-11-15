Report: Toronto FC, Sebastian Giovinco to hold further talks over potential return

According to the Sun's Steve Buffery, Giovinco is in Toronto with his agent to meet with club management about a reunion, although the sides are reportedly still far apart on contract figures. Nicolo Schira first reported that Giovinco was meeting with club brass in Toronto on Monday.

Rumors continue to swirl surrounding the potential return of Sebastian Giovinco to Toronto FC , the latest coming in a Monday report from the Toronto Sun .

Giovinco has spent the last three seasons playing in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal, scoring 12 goals in 57 appearances. The 34-year-old Italian was one of the most dynamic players in MLS during his original run with Toronto from 2015-19, scoring a club-record 83 goals across all competitions after arriving from Juventus.

Toronto FC have Jozy Altidore, Alejandro Pozuelo and Yeferson Soteldo on the books as Designated Players, although a lot of roster turnover is anticipated this offseason after a difficult 2021 campaign that saw the Reds finish 13th on the Eastern Conference table with a negative-27 goal differential.