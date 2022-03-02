Report: Toronto FC nearing deal for Genoa defender Domenico Criscito

Criscito has earned 26 appearances with Italy’s national team, last featuring in an October 2018 friendly against Ukraine. He was part of their 2010 World Cup side, starting all three group-stage games for the Azzurri.

Criscito captains Genoa, the Italian Serie A side where he’s amassed 29 goals and 31 assists in 269 all-competition appearances since making his debut in 2003. He’s also briefly featured at Juventus, plus spent most of the 2010s at Zenit Saint Petersburg, where he won two Russian Premier League titles.