Report: RBNY's Kevin Thelwell linked with Premier League return to Newcastle United

New York Red Bulls head of sport Kevin Thelwell is on Newcastle United's list of candidates to assume the sporting director role at the Premier League club, according to a report from The Daily Mail .

Thelwell arrived at the Red Bulls in February 2020 after spending over a decade in multiple roles with the EPL's Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He's been steering an era of transition in New York. But after some difficult times early, the Red Bulls are currently among the hottest teams in MLS, earning 17 points (5-0-2 record) over their last seven games and gaining ground in the Eastern Conference chase for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Among the transactions under Thelwell's watch include forwards Fabio and Patryk Klimala, as well as center back Andres Reyes and midfielders Dru Yearwood and Caden Clark. He also brought in head coach Gerhard Struber to replace Chris Armas.