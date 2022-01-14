Transfer Tracker

Diego Chara signs Portland Timbers contract extension through 2024

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Portland Timbers have signed defensive midfielder Diego Chara to a multi-year contract extension through 2024, the club announced Friday.

Chara is Portland’s all-time leader in games played (310), games started (306) and minutes played (27,203) in MLS regular-season action. He’s also recorded 12 goals and 27 assists during his career.

“We are delighted to extend Diego’s contract and look forward to many more years of his quality performances that we have become so accustomed to,” GM and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson said in a release. “The Timbers are incredibly fortunate to have Diego in this club and appreciate his immense contributions to this organization on and off the field. We also want to thank his incredible wife and their family for the countless sacrifices they have made in supporting Diego and the Portland Timbers through the years.”

Chara has been a bedrock of Portland winning an MLS Cup title (2015), three Western Conference Championship trophies (2015, 2018, 2021) and the 2020 MLS Is Back Tournament championship.

The Colombian is joined in Portland by his younger brother, attacking midfielder Yimmi Chara.

The elder Chara became Portland’s first Designated Player in 2011 upon signing from Deportes Tolima in his home country. In 2020, he earned MLS Best XI honors.

“The role that Diego Chara has in this team is immeasurable. He is our captain and leader, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him with us for the next three years,” head coach Giovanni Savarese said in a release. “We’re incredibly thankful for his commitment and ongoing hard work to this team.”

