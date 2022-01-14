Diego Chara signs Portland Timbers contract extension through 2024

“We are delighted to extend Diego’s contract and look forward to many more years of his quality performances that we have become so accustomed to,” GM and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson said in a release. “The Timbers are incredibly fortunate to have Diego in this club and appreciate his immense contributions to this organization on and off the field. We also want to thank his incredible wife and their family for the countless sacrifices they have made in supporting Diego and the Portland Timbers through the years.”