Report: NYCFC coach Ronny Deila "in conversations" with Standard Liège of Belgium

Ronny Deila's days in charge of New York City FC could be numbered, according to reports in Europe confirmed by ESPN's Taylor Twellman.

"What does Manchester City Football Group do to bring someone in mid-season," asked Twellman, hinting that a clear replacement isn't in place.

Deila's departure to the Belgian First Division A would be a huge blow for the defending MLS champs, who have all the looks of a dynasty in the making as they appear poised to make a run at a repeat while sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings.

During halftime of Sunday's Sporting Kansas City - New England Revolution match on ABC, Twellman reported that the Norwegian "is in conversations with Standard Liège of becoming their new manager."

Another ongoing rumor surrounding City is goalscorer Taty Castellanos, who's recently been linked to Leeds United.

Despite the chatter, Twellman insists that neither the Premier League club nor any other suitors have come close to meeting City's price tag for last year's Golden Boot presented by Audi winner.

"City Football group is saying $15 million or more. That is what we are. The rumors about Leeds and other teams being interested - that is all rumors. There is nothing formal, nothing substantial.

"So Taty Castellanos may finish 2022 in New York City," said Twellman.

Deila's future in the Big Apple, however, isn't so certain.