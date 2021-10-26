Report: Minnesota United pursue Brazilian forward for U22 Initiative spot 

Minnesota United FC have reportedly turned to Brazil’s Serie B in search of attacking help, with the club targeting 21-year-old forward Rafael Navarro from Botafogo.

Loons beat writer Andy Greder from The Pioneer Press was the first to report MNUFC's interest, noting Navarro would be signed as part of MLS’ U22 Initiative.

Confirmed: #MNUFC pursuing Rafael Navarro, a 21-year-old forward from Botofogo from Brazil's Series B. He has 12 goals, 7 assists in 1,796 league minutes this season. If #Loons sign him, it'd be part of #MLS U-22 initiative. GIF: Here is one of Navarro's best goals this season: pic.twitter.com/RhF08F87uL

Navarro has been lighting up Brazil's second flight this season with 12 goals and eight assists in 30 league appearances. He came up through the Fluminense youth system, then moved to AC Goianiense's U-20 squad before ending up with Botofogo’s U-20 side. Navarro made his professional debut last season when Fogão were in Serie A before being relegated at the season’s conclusion.

The Loons have long been in search of a consistent center forward. They signed Adrien Hunou to a Designated Player contract for that role, but he’s been limited to six goals and one assist in 23 appearances (19 starts) during his first MLS season upon arriving from Ligue 1's Rennes.