Report: Minnesota United interested in Boca Juniors striker Ramon Abila

UPDATE (March 24, 12:15 pm ET) : The Loons are closing in on signing Boca Juniors striker Ramon Abila, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press' Andy Greder reported Tuesday.

Greder also reported Designated Player Thomas Chacon will be loaned out to Liverpool FC in the Uruguayan Primera Division, a deal that could be finalized this week. The 20-year-old has played just 257 minutes across six regular season MLS games since signing from rom Danubio FC on August 7, 2019.

The Loons need support up top, and Abila is a former teammate of Minnesota attacking midfielder Emanuel “Bebelo” Reynoso . That relationship could prosper in MLS, though the 31-year-old has dealt with injuries throughout his time with the Argentine Primera Division powerhouse.

Minnesota United FC are looking to sign Boca Juniors striker Ramon Abila on loan, according to a report from TNT Sports in Argentina .

Since joining Boca Juniors in 2018, Abila has 34 goals and 13 assists in 81 matches across all competitions. He’s also played at Brazilian club Cruzeiro, plus featured for Argentine side Huracan after coming through the Instituto academy.

As it stands, Minnesota’s options up top include Juan Agudelo and Foster Langsdorf. Agudelo is a former US men’s national team forward who spent last season with Inter Miami CF and has 229 MLS appearances, while Langsdorf is largely unproven.