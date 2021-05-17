Report: Ex-FC Dallas defender Reggie Cannon could be on the move to Serie A

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Another FC Dallas homegrown product could be on the move to the Italian top flight, according to a report from CBS Sports' Roger Gonzalez.

Per Gonzalez, former FCD standout Reggie Cannon is a transfer target for Serie A side Spezia coming off a strong debut season overseas with Portuguese side Boavista, where Cannon made 30 appearances and reportedly also caught the eye of potential suitors in France, Germany and England.

It's a move that would still hold significance for FC Dallas, who would still accrue a sell-on percentage for any move for Cannon, as reported by MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert.

Whether the move to Spezia comes to fruition, Gonzalez said there's a "99 percent chance" Cannon will be moved from Boavista this summer. The original plan was for him to transfer to French side Lille after this season, but that reportedly fell through after a change in ownership for Lille, opening the door for other interested clubs.

Cannon, 22, was a crucial contributor by all accounts in his first season overseas, helping Boavista avoid relegation and becoming a regular fixture in their starting lineup.

The right back is a product of FC Dallas' heralded youth academy, parlaying his strong form in MLS into a well-publicized move to Portugal. Cannon made 67 MLS appearances for FC Dallas, registering two goals and five assists in 5,640 minutes prior to the move. He's also broken into the US men's national team picture, picking up 14 senior caps since making his 2018 debut.

Cannon would be the second FCD product to be moved to a Serie A club, joining Bryan Reynolds, who was loaned to AS Roma in February.

