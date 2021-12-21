Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign Ecuador midfielder Alan Franco on loan from Atlético Mineiro

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Alan Franco Ecuador

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Charlotte FC have signed Ecuador international midfielder Alan Franco on loan from Brazilian Serie A champions Atlético Mineiro through the 2022 MLS season with a purchase option, the expansion club announced Tuesday.

Franco, 23, will occupy an international slot on Charlotte’s roster and reunite with head coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez. They worked together at Independiente del Valle as that club won the 2019 Copa Sudamericana.

“Alan is a versatile midfielder who knows the system and style of football we want to play and was very productive during his time with Miguel at Independiente del Valle,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. “He has become a regular in the Ecuador national team, who are on pace to qualify for the World Cup in a very challenging region. With this addition, we continue to add title-winning talent to our roster as we approach our inaugural season, and we look forward to seeing Alan in Charlotte soon.”

While representing Ecuador, Franco has one goal across 18 caps. They’re third in the Conmebol standings and on pace to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Franco debuted for Independiente del Valle as a 17-year-old, then logged five goals and six assists across 75 appearances. Upon moving to Atlético Mineiro in 2020, he’s notched three goals across 47 appearances.

As Charlotte FC’s roster build continues, Franco joins a midfield group that includes Australian international Riley McCree, rising Ecuador international Jordy Alcivar and Spaniard Sergio Ruiz.

Transfer Tracker Charlotte FC

Related Stories

Darwin Quintero returns to Houston Dynamo FC for 2022 season
Oriol Rosell returns to Sporting Kansas City as free agent
San Jose Earthquakes re-sign defender Paul Marie
More News
More News
Chicago Fire FC unveil 50th mini-pitch at parks across city

Chicago Fire FC unveil 50th mini-pitch at parks across city
Three big questions following Real Salt Lake's 2021 season
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Three big questions following Real Salt Lake's 2021 season
Darwin Quintero returns to Houston Dynamo FC for 2022 season
Transfer Tracker

Darwin Quintero returns to Houston Dynamo FC for 2022 season
Oriol Rosell returns to Sporting Kansas City as free agent
Transfer Tracker

Oriol Rosell returns to Sporting Kansas City as free agent
Charlotte FC sign Ecuador midfielder Alan Franco on loan from Atlético Mineiro
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign Ecuador midfielder Alan Franco on loan from Atlético Mineiro
FC Cincinnati purchase gifts for local families through Christmas Together program

FC Cincinnati purchase gifts for local families through Christmas Together program
More News
Video
Video
Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
1:26:38

Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
1:20

Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:25

D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:13

Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
More Video