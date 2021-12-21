Charlotte FC sign Ecuador midfielder Alan Franco on loan from Atlético Mineiro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have signed Ecuador international midfielder Alan Franco on loan from Brazilian Serie A champions Atlético Mineiro through the 2022 MLS season with a purchase option, the expansion club announced Tuesday.
Franco, 23, will occupy an international slot on Charlotte’s roster and reunite with head coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez. They worked together at Independiente del Valle as that club won the 2019 Copa Sudamericana.
“Alan is a versatile midfielder who knows the system and style of football we want to play and was very productive during his time with Miguel at Independiente del Valle,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. “He has become a regular in the Ecuador national team, who are on pace to qualify for the World Cup in a very challenging region. With this addition, we continue to add title-winning talent to our roster as we approach our inaugural season, and we look forward to seeing Alan in Charlotte soon.”
While representing Ecuador, Franco has one goal across 18 caps. They’re third in the Conmebol standings and on pace to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Franco debuted for Independiente del Valle as a 17-year-old, then logged five goals and six assists across 75 appearances. Upon moving to Atlético Mineiro in 2020, he’s notched three goals across 47 appearances.
As Charlotte FC’s roster build continues, Franco joins a midfield group that includes Australian international Riley McCree, rising Ecuador international Jordy Alcivar and Spaniard Sergio Ruiz.