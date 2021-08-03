Report: Atlanta United target Seattle's Gonzalo Pineda for coach opening

Atlanta United 's coaching search, which has been a global one since the club’s inception, might be turning across the United States after The Athletic's Sam Stejskal reports that they've reached out to the Seattle Sounders to request permission to interview assistant coach Gonzalo Pineda.

The 38-year-old Pineda has emerged as a possible candidate after Paulo Fonseca reportedly turned down the club’s offer to replace Gabriel Heinze . Heinze was relieved of his duties on July 18 after 13 games in charge, and Rob Valentino has since taken over an interim basis.

Sources: Atlanta United has reached out to the Seattle Sounders to request permission to interview assistant Gonzalo Pineda for the club’s head coaching position. Pineda, 38, has been a Sounders assistant since January 2017. He interviewed for the D.C. United job this winter.

While Pineda, who also interviewed for the D.C. United vacancy last winter, doesn’t have head coaching experience, he's widely considered ready for the leap into a leading role.

Pineda, who signed a contract extension with the Sounders in March, is in his fifth season as an assistant coach and has helped Seattle reach lofty heights under head coach Brian Schmetzer. A former Mexican international, Pineda has deep roots in his native country, with almost all of his playing career in Liga MX, most famously with Chivas Guadalajara.

Pineda spent the last two seasons of his playing career with the Sounders, notching four goals and nine assists across 56 MLS games.