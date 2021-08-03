Report: Atlanta United target Seattle's Gonzalo Pineda for coach opening

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Atlanta United's coaching search, which has been a global one since the club’s inception, might be turning across the United States after The Athletic's Sam Stejskal reports that they've reached out to the Seattle Sounders to request permission to interview assistant coach Gonzalo Pineda.

The 38-year-old Pineda has emerged as a possible candidate after Paulo Fonseca reportedly turned down the club’s offer to replace Gabriel Heinze. Heinze was relieved of his duties on July 18 after 13 games in charge, and Rob Valentino has since taken over an interim basis.

Advertising

While Pineda, who also interviewed for the D.C. United vacancy last winter, doesn’t have head coaching experience, he's widely considered ready for the leap into a leading role.

Pineda, who signed a contract extension with the Sounders in March, is in his fifth season as an assistant coach and has helped Seattle reach lofty heights under head coach Brian Schmetzer. A former Mexican international, Pineda has deep roots in his native country, with almost all of his playing career in Liga MX, most famously with Chivas Guadalajara.

Pineda spent the last two seasons of his playing career with the Sounders, notching four goals and nine assists across 56 MLS games.

Atlanta have looked beyond the league for their previous three head coaches (Tata Martino, Frank de Boer and Heinze), though perhaps someone with MLS experience and know-how is just what the Georgia-based club needs.

Atlanta United FC Seattle Sounders FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Report: Paulo Fonseca turns down head coaching offer from Atlanta United
Three takeaways from Orlando City SC's dramatic win over Atlanta United
Recap: Orlando City SC 3, Atlanta United 2

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Sporting KC loan Tyler Freeman to Germany's Karlsruher SC
Transfer Tracker

Sporting KC loan Tyler Freeman to Germany's Karlsruher SC
Five standout teenagers in MLS this season — by the numbers
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Five standout teenagers in MLS this season — by the numbers
The Pitch: New England Revolution Are Reveling On Top 

The Pitch: New England Revolution Are Reveling On Top 
Power Rankings: Colorado, NYCFC on the rise after Week 16

Power Rankings: Colorado, NYCFC on the rise after Week 16
Report: Atlanta United target Seattle's Gonzalo Pineda for coach opening

Report: Atlanta United target Seattle's Gonzalo Pineda for coach opening
Calen Carr: Kellyn Acosta will "play a big part" in the USMNT's World Cup Qualifiers
Club and Country

Calen Carr: Kellyn Acosta will "play a big part" in the USMNT's World Cup Qualifiers
More News
Video
Video
Brick wall alert! You need something special to get past these 'keepers
1:41
What A Save

Brick wall alert! You need something special to get past these 'keepers
Where does Atlanta United's coaching search stand?
1:12:00

Where does Atlanta United's coaching search stand?
Was it really a PK for Vancouver? DOGSO in Philadelphia? 
5:27
Instant Replay

Was it really a PK for Vancouver? DOGSO in Philadelphia? 
All goals from week 16
24:05

All goals from week 16
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.