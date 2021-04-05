Red-hot Daryl Dike scores two more goals in Barnsley win

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Daryl Dike goal celebration vs. Luton Town2

Daryl Dike’s red-hot loan form continued Monday with the Orlando City SC forward scoring a brace to lead promotion-chasing Barnsley to a 2-1 win over Luton Town in the English Championship. 

Dike, who now has seven goals in 13 appearances since joining Barnsley on Feb. 1, broke the scoreless stalemate in the 27th minute before doubling the advantage in the 59th minute.

That goal proved to be the winner with James Collins pulling Luton Town to within a goal seven minutes from full time.

Barnsley, which have won three of their last five, climbed to fifth in the English Championship table with 68 points, just one behind third-place Brentford and fourth-place Swansea. 

Julie Poe of the Orlando Sentinel reports Orlando City are keeping the asking price at $20 million for the 20-year-old Dike, who has reportedly drawn interest from Premier League sides, with Orlando previously receiving a transfer offer, per MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert.

Daryl Dike Orlando City SC

Advertising

Related Stories

Orlando City sign midfielder Raul Aguilera to Homegrown deal
MLS preseason 2021 round-up: Houston, Minnesota, Sporting KC, RSL all win as part of packed Saturday slate
Report: Orlando City won't sell Daryl Dike for less than $20 million

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Project lineups for Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 - April 6

Project lineups for Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 - April 6
Sporting KC sign homegrown defender Kaveh Rad
Transfer Tracker

Sporting KC sign homegrown defender Kaveh Rad
Orlando City sign midfielder Raul Aguilera to Homegrown deal

Orlando City sign midfielder Raul Aguilera to Homegrown deal
Columbus Crew announce partnership to certify new stadium as sensory inclusive

Columbus Crew announce partnership to certify new stadium as sensory inclusive
Sources: LA Galaxy finalizing signing of French winger Kevin Cabral
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: LA Galaxy finalizing signing of French winger Kevin Cabral
Jeff Larentowicz announces retirement after sterling 16-year MLS career

Jeff Larentowicz announces retirement after sterling 16-year MLS career
More News
Video
Video
USMNT Nations League Best XI
13:28

USMNT Nations League Best XI
Will Austin FC be "LEGENDARY" in First-Ever Season (2021 SEASON PREVIEW)
1:19:50

Will Austin FC be "LEGENDARY" in First-Ever Season (2021 SEASON PREVIEW)
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
1:31:34
Club and Country

Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
45:07

Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.