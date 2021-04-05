Red-hot Daryl Dike scores two more goals in Barnsley win

Daryl Dike’s red-hot loan form continued Monday with the Orlando City SC forward scoring a brace to lead promotion-chasing Barnsley to a 2-1 win over Luton Town in the English Championship.
Dike, who now has seven goals in 13 appearances since joining Barnsley on Feb. 1, broke the scoreless stalemate in the 27th minute before doubling the advantage in the 59th minute.
That goal proved to be the winner with James Collins pulling Luton Town to within a goal seven minutes from full time.
Barnsley, which have won three of their last five, climbed to fifth in the English Championship table with 68 points, just one behind third-place Brentford and fourth-place Swansea.
Julie Poe of the Orlando Sentinel reports Orlando City are keeping the asking price at $20 million for the 20-year-old Dike, who has reportedly drawn interest from Premier League sides, with Orlando previously receiving a transfer offer, per MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert.