Red-hot Daryl Dike scores two more goals in Barnsley win

Dike, who now has seven goals in 13 appearances since joining Barnsley on Feb. 1, broke the scoreless stalemate in the 27th minute before doubling the advantage in the 59th minute.

Daryl Dike’s red-hot loan form continued Monday with the Orlando City SC forward scoring a brace to lead promotion-chasing Barnsley to a 2-1 win over Luton Town in the English Championship.

Six goals in 13 games while on loan. Keep it rolling @DarylDike 😈 pic.twitter.com/LUCBz3vkvk

That goal proved to be the winner with James Collins pulling Luton Town to within a goal seven minutes from full time.

Barnsley, which have won three of their last five, climbed to fifth in the English Championship table with 68 points, just one behind third-place Brentford and fourth-place Swansea.