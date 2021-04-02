Report: Orlando City won't sell Daryl Dike for less than $20 million

Should Dike return to Orlando, he could form a dangerous partnership with striker Alexandre Pato , a former Brazil national team star who joined this winter on a free transfer after last competing for Sao Paulo FC. But head coach Oscar Pareja, during a media availability earlier this week, acknowledged that Dike could stay overseas when asked if that duo could strike up a relationship.

“You mention that Dike is in Europe right now, he may be back or not, and how do you equate those things?” Pareja said. “The presence of Pato, who brings you different qualities, different movements too, you have to readapt to those things. So we are thinking that our responsibility as a coach is how to put all these guys together in order to get the best out of each one and as a team be the team that we want.”