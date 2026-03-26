Red Bull New York acquire Colombian defender Julián Bazán

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Red Bull New York have acquired defender Julián Bazán from Colombian top-flight side Deportivo Pereira, the club announced Thursday.

The 20-year-old Colombian youth international is under contract through 2027-28 with options for 2028-29 and 2029-30. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

"We’re very pleased to add Julián to our club. He’s a player we’ve been tracking closely, and we believe his profile, work rate, and potential fit well with what we’re building," said RBNY head of sport Julian de Guzman.

"This is an important step in his development, and we’re excited to support his continued growth within our environment."

Bazán appeared in 27 games for Pereira since making his professional debut in August 2024.

He's played 24 times for Colombia's U-20s and helped them to a third-place finish at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

"Julián has earned this opportunity through his commitment and performances. He’s a player who is eager to learn, competes the right way, and understands the demands of our group," said RBNY head coach Michael Bradley.

"We’re looking forward to integrating him with the first team and helping him continue to progress."

Bazán joins Justin Che and Robert Voloder as new center backs on RBNY's roster.

The Red Bulls are looking to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2026, their first season under Bradley.