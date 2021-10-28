Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Minnesota United FC 1

Brian White scored his 12th goal of the season for Vancouver Whitecaps FC during a thrilling 2-1 win over Minnesota United FC at BC Place Wednesday evening.

A moment of magic from Ryan Gauld and White secured all three points for Vancouver in one of their most important wins of the 2021 campaign. With three points, the Whitecaps climb from ninth to fifth in the Western Conference standings and the Loons fall to eighth place – shifting the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs picture. They're separated by just two points, reflecting the fine margins this time of year.

White's dagger arrived in the 63rd minute after Cristian Dajome found Gauld making a run towards the end-line, and the Scottish midfielder found an onrushing White centrally for the crisp finish. The Loons went full circle, as just 60 seconds earlier, Minnesota's Adrien Hunou hit the post after beating Maxime Crepeau in the box.

Fanendo Adi scored a consolation goal for MNUFC in second-half stoppage time, but it was too little too late. The center forward initially headed on target but hit the post, with the deflection going straight back towards him and he made sure not to miss.

Vancouver's opening goal came against the run of play in the first half after Russell Teibert delivered a lobbed through ball to White, who took a touch off the pass and ripped a shot right at Tyler Miller. The Loons' goalkeeper saved the initial shot, but defender Michael Boxall accidentally kicked the ball into the back of his own net while pursuing White.