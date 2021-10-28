"I would be confident if we played Real Madrid": Vancouver Whitecaps on verge of playoffs

"I’m walking on the clouds in this moment," Sartini said after their Week 33 victory. "I’m so happy, so it’s very good. I would be confident if we played Real Madrid next Tuesday, but ask me the question again in a month."

The Whitecaps are now 7W-2L-3D since Sartini took over for the outgoing Marc Dos Santos , and their ascension to fifth place in the West table marks their highest position since the middle of May.

Vancouver continued their exceptional form Wednesday night, while inching ever closer to securing an Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs spot, with a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United FC at BC Place behind yet another Brian White goal.

“I think there's a real big belief in this group," White said. "Obviously, we've had a good run of games recently and I think everyone's kind of bought into Vanni’s tactics, his message, and we've all come together to try to achieve that goal of making the playoffs in this late push here. So credit to all the guys that come out every day to training and every game to really push and I think you're seeing the product on the field.”

Although White's surge began before Sartini assumed the managerial reigns, he credits the Italian for their collective form.

That duo connected again on Wednesday in the 63rd minute, after his earlier chance from Russell Teibert 's through-ball resulted in an own goal credited to Michael Boxall just before halftime.

White continues to be a revelation since arriving in a trade from the New York Red Bulls in June. Eleven of his goals have come in his last 14 appearances while generating an exceptional relationship with summer signing Ryan Gauld , an attacking midfielder who's coined the Scottish Messi.

Despite all those warm feelings, Sartini remains keenly aware the Whitecaps need at least one more win (or considerable help from those beneath them) to secure their spot in the West's top seven places.

Vancouver have as difficult a run-in as anyone over the final two matches, visiting fellow playoff contenders LAFC on Tuesday night (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) before a Decision Day home clash on Nov. 7 against the Seattle Sounders, who are locked in a battle for the West's No. 1 seed.

The fifth-place Whitecaps hold only a two-point lead on Minnesota in eighth place and a three-point edge on LAFC in ninth place.

"I told the guys at the end of this game, 'Fantastic, but we need one more result for sure either against LAFC or against Seattle in order to get into the playoffs," Sartini said. "We did a fantastic job the last two months. Since I took over we did 24 points in 12 games, so it’s like two points per game. We did fantastically, but it’s not enough yet.