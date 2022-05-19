Vancouver Whitecaps are "back on track" after comeback win over FC Dallas

Vancouver Whitecaps FC might have needed a fortunate late penalty converted by Lucas Cavallini in second-half stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas on Wednesday night at BC Place.

But on the balance of play, Vancouver manager Vanni Sartini finished the evening confident his team had deserved the precious three points they’d earned to close a three-match homestand.

He pointed to the nature of Paul Arriola’s go-ahead goal for Dallas, one that came against the run of play where the US men's national team winger was able to take advantage of miscues from the Whitecaps defense.

He also lauded the nature of his team’s response against an opponent that was unbeaten in its last nine league matches (6W,3D).

“I think we've been the best team the entire game,” Sartini said afterward. “We made a terrible mistake on the goal, and talking about that we were the best team and it was a fact. It was a fact that we were the best team. So we keep have to keep pushing to be a little more intense, and we did.