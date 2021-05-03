Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0, Colorado Rapids 1

Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau fought off the Colorado attack early in the game, while the Whitecaps offense kept Rapids ‘keeper William Yarbrough and his defenders on their toes on the other end. After a fast-paced 26 minutes, Rapids forward Rubio put the visitors on top. The Chilean stepped up to take a free kick from about 30 yards out to serve up a shot in the upper 90 that kissed the crossbar and found the back of the net.