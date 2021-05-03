Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0, Colorado Rapids 1

The Colorado Rapids picked up their first win of the season thanks to a stunning Diego Rubio free-kick that was enough to beat Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium on Sunday.
Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau fought off the Colorado attack early in the game, while the Whitecaps offense kept Rapids ‘keeper William Yarbrough and his defenders on their toes on the other end. After a fast-paced 26 minutes, Rapids forward Rubio put the visitors on top. The Chilean stepped up to take a free kick from about 30 yards out to serve up a shot in the upper 90 that kissed the crossbar and found the back of the net.
The intensity stayed high in the second half and it looked as if Vancouver were going to get a chance to level it up late in the game when referee Baldomero Toledo awarded a penalty to the home side. After a Video Review, Toledo changed his mind and deemed it no foul.
While the Vancouver Whitecaps had some chances on set pieces, they weren't able to find the equalizer. The visiting Rapids go home with all three points to end a winless start to the 2021 regular season.
Goals
- 26' - COL - Diego Rubio | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Colorado Rapids continue to be dangerous on set pieces, scoring both of their goals this season that way. The challenge right now for head coach Robin Fraser is finishing in open play, as they had several missed opportunities this evening. The Vancouver Whitecaps were looking for their best start to a regular season since 2012, but ended up with a 1-1-1 record in their first three games. They look to get back to their unbeaten streak when they host fellow Canadian side CF Montréal next weekend in Sandy, Utah.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: This perfectly placed free kick from Diego Rubio was the game's only goal and enough to give the Rapids their first win of the season.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: While both goalkeepers played very well tonight, Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio earns Man of the Match honors for his game-winning free kick.
Next Up
- VAN: Saturday, May 8 vs. CF Montréal (3 p.m. ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- COL: Saturday, May 8 vs. Minnesota United FC (10 p.m. MT | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, Altitude)