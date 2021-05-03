Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0, Colorado Rapids 1

By Abbie Mood @AbbieMood

The Colorado Rapids picked up their first win of the season thanks to a stunning Diego Rubio free-kick that was enough to beat Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium on Sunday.

Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau fought off the Colorado attack early in the game, while the Whitecaps offense kept Rapids ‘keeper William Yarbrough and his defenders on their toes on the other end. After a fast-paced 26 minutes, Rapids forward Rubio put the visitors on top. The Chilean stepped up to take a free kick from about 30 yards out to serve up a shot in the upper 90 that kissed the crossbar and found the back of the net.

The intensity stayed high in the second half and it looked as if Vancouver were going to get a chance to level it up late in the game when referee Baldomero Toledo awarded a penalty to the home side. After a Video Review, Toledo changed his mind and deemed it no foul.

Advertising

While the Vancouver Whitecaps had some chances on set pieces, they weren't able to find the equalizer. The visiting Rapids go home with all three points to end a winless start to the 2021 regular season.

Goals

  • 26' - COL - Diego Rubio | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: The Colorado Rapids continue to be dangerous on set pieces, scoring both of their goals this season that way. The challenge right now for head coach Robin Fraser is finishing in open play, as they had several missed opportunities this evening. The Vancouver Whitecaps were looking for their best start to a regular season since 2012, but ended up with a 1-1-1 record in their first three games. They look to get back to their unbeaten streak when they host fellow Canadian side CF Montréal next weekend in Sandy, Utah.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: This perfectly placed free kick from Diego Rubio was the game's only goal and enough to give the Rapids their first win of the season.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: While both goalkeepers played very well tonight, Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio earns Man of the Match honors for his game-winning free kick.

Advertising

Next Up

  • VAN: Saturday, May 8 vs. CF Montréal (3 p.m. ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • COL: Saturday, May 8 vs. Minnesota United FC (10 p.m. MT | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, Altitude)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Colorado Rapids

Advertising

Related Stories

Minnesota in trouble, RSL's new tradition and more from Week 3
MLS projected lineups - Week 3
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 3

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Minnesota in trouble, RSL's new tradition and more from Week 3
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Minnesota in trouble, RSL's new tradition and more from Week 3
Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0, Colorado Rapids 1

Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0, Colorado Rapids 1
Recap: Seattle Sounders 3, LA Galaxy 0

Recap: Seattle Sounders 3, LA Galaxy 0
Inter Miami denied DOGSO? Not to Phil Neville: "Referee got that decision spot on"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Inter Miami denied DOGSO? Not to Phil Neville: "Referee got that decision spot on"
Recap: Nashville SC 0, Inter Miami CF 0

Recap: Nashville SC 0, Inter Miami CF 0
Inter Miami send support to grieving Higuain family with pre-game banner

Inter Miami send support to grieving Higuain family with pre-game banner
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from VAN vs. COL | May 2, 2021
15:02

Watch MLS in 15 from VAN vs. COL | May 2, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Colorado Rapids | May 02, 2021
4:12

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Colorado Rapids | May 02, 2021
VIDEO REVIEW: No penalty, Colorado Rapids - 81st minute
0:55

VIDEO REVIEW: No penalty, Colorado Rapids - 81st minute
SAVE: Maxime Crepeau, Vancouver Whitecaps - 73rd minute
0:23

SAVE: Maxime Crepeau, Vancouver Whitecaps - 73rd minute
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.