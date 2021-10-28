Recap: Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia Union 2

The Philadelphia Union missed an opportunity to clinch an Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff spot on Wednesday night, blowing an early lead to draw Toronto FC 2-2 at BMO Field.

Philadelphia drop one spot in the Eastern Conference table into third place and are narrowly clinging onto the potential of a home playoff date at Subaru Park with two games left to play.

Jim Curtin's side opened the scoring just 37 seconds after kickoff. Alejandro Bedoya received a layoff from Daniel Gazdag in the TFC box before beating Quentin Westberg with a low, hard shot to make it 1-0 Philadelphia less than a minute in. The goal was the second-fastest Union goal ever in MLS competition.

Philadelphia almost doubled their lead in the 63rd minute through Kacper Przybylko. Bedoya released fullback Kai Wagner down the left-hand side and he whipped in a cross to Przybylko – all alone in the TFC box – but the Polish striker's effort from point-blank range was denied by Westberg.

And the Union would rue that missed opportunity because moments later, Toronto made them pay. A loose ball deflected off TFC midfielder Noble Okello directly into the path of Jozy Altidore, and the American striker curled a left-footed strike past Matt Freese to tie the game at 1-1.

Four minutes later, Toronto FC took the lead. A low cross whipped in by Jacob Shaffelburg was deflected in by a sliding Jack Elliott for an own-goal, making it 2-1.

However, the Union refused to go down without a fight and battled their way to an equalizer in the 77th minute. Wagner's cross found the head of Sergio Santos, and the Brazilian forward made no mistake, heading home to make it 2-2. The goal was Santos' sixth in six games against Toronto FC.