Recap: Toronto FC 1, Nashville SC 1

Robert Castellanos scored in his first MLS appearance to lift Nashville SC to a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC on Sunday evening at BMO Field.
Castellanos' header off Dave Romney's throw-in canceled out Omar Gonzalez's flick of Yeferson Soteldo's free kick to help Nashville earn a fourth draw in five away trips this season.
Gonzalez's goal was his first since 2019, as Toronto extended their unbeaten run to five matches despite an unexpected injury absence from Alejandro Pozuelo, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
But the Reds have now settled for three 1-1 draws at home under interim manager Javier Perez, making them 2W-0L-3D since parting ways with ex-manager Chris Armas.
Toronto believed they deserved a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time for Castellanos' challenge on Richie Laryea, but referee Fotis Bozakos soon blew for full time without a Video Review.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: We don't know the severity of Pozuelo's injury, but this is a less-than-ideal time for Toronto to again lose their star playmaker with a taxing stretch looming. The Reds visit Philadelphia on Wednesday, host NYCFC next Saturday and then face Supporters' Shield leaders New England on Aug. 14. Injuries have already limited Pozuelo to eight appearances this season.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Robert Castellanos had played four seasons in the USL Championship before earning an MLS contract with Nashville this season. He seized the moment of his first MLS start in dream fashion, flicking a header off Romney's throw-in between Alex Bono and the left post.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Yeferson Soteldo. The Venezuelan winger continues to be the most consistent thing about Toronto since his arrival. His quality service set up Gonzalez's opening goal, and he probably should've had a second assist when he picked out an open Laryea at the back post about an hour in, only for Laryea to flub the opportunity.
Up Next
- TOR: Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Philadelphia Union | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- NSH: Wednesday, Aug. 4 at New England Revolution | 7 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)