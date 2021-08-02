Recap: Toronto FC 1, Nashville SC 1

Robert Castellanos scored in his first MLS appearance to lift Nashville SC to a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC on Sunday evening at BMO Field.

Castellanos' header off Dave Romney's throw-in canceled out Omar Gonzalez's flick of Yeferson Soteldo's free kick to help Nashville earn a fourth draw in five away trips this season.

Gonzalez's goal was his first since 2019, as Toronto extended their unbeaten run to five matches despite an unexpected injury absence from Alejandro Pozuelo, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

But the Reds have now settled for three 1-1 draws at home under interim manager Javier Perez, making them 2W-0L-3D since parting ways with ex-manager Chris Armas.