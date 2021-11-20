Audi MLS Cup Playoffs 101: Everything you need to know about the 2021 postseason

The playoffs are single-elimination throughout, a format that was instituted prior to the 2019 season in place of the two-legged series of years past.

It all starts with Round One, which begins Nov. 20 and continues through Nov. 23. As the top seeds in their respective conferences, the New England Revolution (East) and Colorado Rapids (West) have each earned Round One byes, meaning they have an automatic ticket to the Conference Semifinals and a longer rest period. The winners of their Round One matches will advance to the Semis, where they'll play in the Conference Finals that will decide the MLS Cup participants.