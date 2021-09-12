Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, Chicago Fire FC 0

It was a nightmare start for the Fire, who conceded twice within the opening six minutes. Sporting midfielder Jose Mauri opened his MLS account in the fourth minute, shooting from outside the box with an effort that slid through the legs of Chicago goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth. Just two minutes later, Johnny Russell doubled their lead with a simple tap-in after the ball landed at his feet inside the six-yard-box.

With the win, Sporting now jump into second place in the West, one point ahead of the third-place Colorado Rapids. However, the Rapids have two games in hand over Sporting, so the race for a top-three finish in the West is heating up. The Fire find themselves sitting 13th place in the East, eight points outside of the final playoff spot.

It was a dominant performance from the hosts, who completely caught the Fire off-guard from the opening whistle onward. Forward Alan Pulido nearly made it three right before the halftime break, but the Mexican's strike shattered off the woodwork. The Fire struggled to get anything going in the first half, but a change in formation – moving midfielder Luka Stojanovic forward and bringing on defender Federico Navarro – gave them life.

Stojanovic then had their two best attempts of the match, ripping an effort off the crossbar in the 58th minute and sending a header just wide of the post in the 82nd minute.