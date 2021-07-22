Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose Earthquakes 1

Daniel Salloi grabbed the leveler for Sporting KC by following up a Johnny Russell free kick that came back off the crossbar. That effort canceled out a first MLS goal for Nathan that would have given the Quakes an upset win over their high-flying hosts.

Salloi's goal came during an action-packed nine minutes of stoppage time in which Sporting KC thought they had a penalty for a challenge on Russell, only to have the decision overturned through Video Review. San Jose also went down to 10 men after conceding the equalizer, with Judson shown a second yellow card, allowing Sporting chances to take all three points in the closing moments.

The two sides couldn't have come into the contest in more contrasting form. While Sporting were riding a three-match winning run, San Jose hadn't won in nine games. But San Jose took advantage of SKC missing Alan Pulido and Gianluca Busio, among others, to take a surprise lead in the 53rd minute. Nathan, signed just last month from Swiss side FC Zurich, rose highest in the penalty area to head home a corner from Cristian Espinoza into the far-side of the net.