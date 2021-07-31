Philadelphia Union’s Sergio Santos suspended for one game by MLS Disciplinary Committee

One player was suspended and two others were fined by the MLS Disciplinary Committee following Week 15 of the 2021 season, it was announced Saturday.
Santos throwing/kicking object toward fans
Philadelphia Union forward Sergio Santos has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount by the MLS Disciplinary Committee for violating the league’s policy regarding throwing/kicking an object toward fans in the 56th minute of Philadelphia’s match against Orlando City SC on July 22.
Acosta simulation-embellishment
In addition, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has found FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 58th minute of Cincinnati’s match against Atlanta United on July 21. He has been fined an undisclosed amount.
Judson failure to leave the field in a timely manner
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Judson guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 93+min of San Jose’s match against Sporting Kansas City on July 21. He has been fined an undisclosed amount.