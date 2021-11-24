Three Takeaways from Real Salt Lake's dramatic shootout win over Seattle Sounders

Seattle still have as good a core as anybody in MLS, but that doesn’t mean the upcoming offseason will come without questions. Designated Player Nicolas Lodeiro barely played at all this year due to a recurring knee injury. Will he be able to recover and return at full capacity next season at age 33? How much roster turnover will there be elsewhere with several longtime cogs at or above 30?

“I think this last game was a summary of our season,” said midfielder Cristian Roldan. “You start off hot and continue hot, you go from first to second, second to first. You’re on top of them, we’re on top of the West and then you see a decline the last six to seven games, which was like our PKs, right? So today was a summary of our season. And it’s really unfortunate. Like Stef said, we have a really good team. I think injuries got the best of us, and we were lacking that final product in the last six to seven games.