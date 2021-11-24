Real Salt Lake captain Albert Rusnak out vs. Seattle after testing positive for COVID-19

Real Salt Lake captain Albert Rusnak has been ruled out of his team's Round One Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs match against the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday evening after testing positive for COVID-19 (10:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

Rusnak was a key player for RSL as they secured the Western Conference's No. 7 seed, scoring 11 goals and adding 11 assists as an ever-present in their 2021 regular season.

"Bad news today, guys. Unfortunately I've tested positive for COVID," Rusnak said in a statement shared by Real Salt Lake on social media. "It's hard to believe I'm not there with the boys in Seattle. But I know this group. Everyone works and fights for each other. I have all the confidence in the world we will get the job done. I'll be back as soon as health permits."