Real Salt Lake captain Albert Rusnak out vs. Seattle after testing positive for COVID-19

Real Salt Lake captain Albert Rusnak has been ruled out of his team's Round One Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs match against the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday evening after testing positive for COVID-19 (10:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

Rusnak was a key player for RSL as they secured the Western Conference's No. 7 seed, scoring 11 goals and adding 11 assists as an ever-present in their 2021 regular season.

"Bad news today, guys. Unfortunately I've tested positive for COVID," Rusnak said in a statement shared by Real Salt Lake on social media. "It's hard to believe I'm not there with the boys in Seattle. But I know this group. Everyone works and fights for each other. I have all the confidence in the world we will get the job done. I'll be back as soon as health permits."

After helping RSL into the playoffs, Rusnak took part in two World Cup Qualifiers for Slovakia, scoring twice in a 6-0 win over Malta last week.

In Rusnak's place, RSL interim coach Pablo Mastroeni named midfielder Maikel Chang to the starting lineup as they look to upset the Sounders at Lumen Field.

Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 0 (5), Real Salt Lake 0 (6)
Seattle Sounders give update on Lodeiro, Ruidiaz, Joao Paulo fitness before RSL clash
"Anything is possible": Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak tandem lead RSL into playoffs
Thanksgiving Day Clash in Colorado Kicks off Conference Semifinal Action
