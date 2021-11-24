"I enjoy being the villain": David Ochoa celebrates antics from RSL's playoff win at Seattle

Ochoa’s developed a track record for such escapades, too, including a Week 2 altercation that generated national storylines. After their season-opening 2-1 win at Minnesota United , way back in April, he punted the ball into the Wonderwall, the Loons’ supporters section, sparking a post-match fracas. MNUFC center back Michael Boxall even called him a “bit of a clown.”

Clearly not afraid of rubbing people the wrong way, Ochoa also forgot Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer’s full name in his postgame remarks Tuesday. Perhaps there’s nothing to it or it’s another data point in Ochoa’s growing reputation.

“We had no shots and [Mastroeni] said something about Brian, whatever his last name is, their manager, say something that their players had a better mentality,” Ochoa said. “We think that there's no better mentally than having zero shots on goal and still winning the game. I think that's the biggest mentality that there is. I even told the boys at halftime, if they're not going to take advantage of their opportunities, we're going to take advantage.”