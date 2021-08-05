Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 17

Who'll get your vote for AT&T Goal of the Week from a packed MLS Wednesday? Yordy Reyna scored his first goals for D.C. United in a big win over the Columbus Crew, including a fine solo effort from the edge of the box to earn his place among the four nominees. From the same game, the Crew's Lucas Zelarayan also makes the list for his well-executed volley

It was a big night for Austin FC, who came out on top in their first Copa Tejas match against the Houston Dynamo, with Cecilio Dominguez scoring the pick of the goals. And the nominees are rounded out by Efrain Alvarez for his latest highlight-reel goal to give the LA Galaxy victory over Real Salt Lake.