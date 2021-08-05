Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 17

Who'll get your vote for AT&T Goal of the Week from a packed MLS Wednesday? Yordy Reyna scored his first goals for D.C. United in a big win over the Columbus Crew, including a fine solo effort from the edge of the box to earn his place among the four nominees. From the same game, the Crew's Lucas Zelarayan also makes the list for his well-executed volley

It was a big night for Austin FC, who came out on top in their first Copa Tejas match against the Houston Dynamo, with Cecilio Dominguez scoring the pick of the goals. And the nominees are rounded out by Efrain Alvarez for his latest highlight-reel goal to give the LA Galaxy victory over Real Salt Lake.

Vote for your favorite below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Goal of the Week

Advertising

Related Stories

LA Galaxy's Rayan Raveloson wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 16
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 16
New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 15

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Official: Chicago Fire transfer Przemyslaw Frankowski to RC Lens
Transfer Tracker

Official: Chicago Fire transfer Przemyslaw Frankowski to RC Lens
With dream of playing for one Charlotte team on the horizon, Christian Fuchs eyes a second
The Call Up

With dream of playing for one Charlotte team on the horizon, Christian Fuchs eyes a second
James Sands: Gold Cup was a "big step forward" for my USMNT stock

James Sands: Gold Cup was a "big step forward" for my USMNT stock
Team of the Week presented by Audi: DC United, Sporting KC fly high in Week 17

Team of the Week presented by Audi: DC United, Sporting KC fly high in Week 17
Leagues Cup 101: Your guide to this year's MLS vs. Liga MX competition
Leagues Cup

Leagues Cup 101: Your guide to this year's MLS vs. Liga MX competition
USMNT defender Sam Vines transferred from Colorado Rapids to Royal Antwerp
Transfer Tracker

USMNT defender Sam Vines transferred from Colorado Rapids to Royal Antwerp
More News
Video
Video
Midweek Madness! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week | Week 17
1:53

Midweek Madness! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week | Week 17
Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. SKC | August 4, 2021
15:02

Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. SKC | August 4, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from POR vs. SJ | August 4, 2021
15:21

Watch MLS in 15 from POR vs. SJ | August 4, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Sporting Kansas City | August 04, 2021
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Sporting Kansas City | August 04, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.