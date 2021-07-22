Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 2

Rayan Raveloson headed in Julian Araujo's cross in the 77th minute as the LA Galaxy fought from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night at Rio Tinto Stadium.
Victor Vazquez also scored for the Galaxy, who were playing a fourth consecutive match without MLS joint-leading scorer Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, as well as midfielders Jonathan dos Santos and Efrain Alvarez.
The former has been recovering from a calf injury, while the latter two are with Mexico's national team at the Concacaf Gold Cup.
Raveloson's goal helped LA improve to 1-2-1 in that stretch. It was his third in just four games since the Malagasy midfielder/defender signed with LA in mid-May.
Albert Rusnak scored his third goal of the season early after an excellent combination between Aaron Herrera and Maikel Chang down the right, and Chang made it 2-0 with his solo cut in from the right and strike from beyond the penalty area.
Anderson Julio's looping header struck the crossbar in second-half stoppage time, leaving RSL still searching for their third home win after eight attempts.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Take your top scorer and the heart of your midfield out of the lineup and most MLS teams would struggle. But this short-handed period may prove a blessing for the Galaxy and manager Greg Vanney as he learns what depth he has on his squad. For RSL, it's now nine points dropped winning positions as they attempt to keep pace in the playoff race following their promising start to the season.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Victor Vazquez's ability to produce flashes of brilliance remains eternal. His goal Wednesday completely turned the match around when it appeared RSL might go on to win by three or four.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Sacha Kljestan. The veteran midfielder turned back the clock during his 90-minute shift, leading the Galaxy with 15 duels (while winning more than half) and also contributing three key passes. The 35-year-old even received credit for a secondary assist on Vazquez's goal, although Vazquez had an awful lot to do.
Up Next
- RSL: Saturday, July 24 vs. Colorado Rapids | 10 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- LA: Saturday, July 24 at FC Dallas | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)