Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 2

Rayan Raveloson headed in Julian Araujo 's cross in the 77th minute as the LA Galaxy fought from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night at Rio Tinto Stadium.

The former has been recovering from a calf injury, while the latter two are with Mexico's national team at the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Raveloson's goal helped LA improve to 1-2-1 in that stretch. It was his third in just four games since the Malagasy midfielder/defender signed with LA in mid-May.

Albert Rusnak scored his third goal of the season early after an excellent combination between Aaron Herrera and Maikel Chang down the right, and Chang made it 2-0 with his solo cut in from the right and strike from beyond the penalty area.