Recap: CF Montréal 1, Cruz Azul 1 (1-2 aggregate: CAZ advance)

CF Montréal are out of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League after falling 2-1 on aggregate to Liga MX's Cruz Azul on Wednesday night at Stade Olympique, having drawn 1-1 in Leg 2 of the quarterfinal series.
Cruz Azul scored just minutes before halftime when the visitors took advantage of a Montréal turnover. Angel Romero crossed to a wide-open Uriel Antuna, who volleyed home the valuable away goal.
Montréal subbed in MLS veteran Kei Kamara at the start of the second half. The Sierra Leone international nearly opened his Montréal account with a diving header in the 53rd minute but was found offside.
Rudy Camacho headed in the equalizer in the 79th minute off a short corner kick from Matko Miljevic, catching Cruz Azul's defenders off guard.
Romell Quioto had a chance to give his club a second goal in the 90th minute with two consecutive shots on Sebastian Jurado, but the second-string goalkeeper stood tall, sealing the 1-1 draw.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Despite missing many chances to close out their quarterfinals tie at home, Cruz Azul got the better of the aging Stade Olympique turf and booked their ticket to the semifinals by beating CF Montréal 2-1 on aggregate. Cruz Azul will face either Liga MX rival Pumas UNAM or the New England Revolution in the semifinals. The Mexican club will be looking for their second title in Concacaf’s Champions League era.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Cruz Azul stunned CF Montréal with a goal moments before halftime, taking control of the second quarterfinal leg. Uriel Antuna was left alone and volleyed a cross from Angel Romero into the back of the net.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Uriel Antuna, the former LA Galaxy winger, scored both goals for Cruz Azul in their home-and-away quarterfinal encounter with CF Montréal, giving his club a CCL semifinal berth.
Next Up
- MTL: Saturday, March 19 at Atlanta United | 4 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, TVA Sports in Canada) | MLS Regular Season
- CAZ: Saturday, March 19 at Pachuca | 11 pm ET | Liga MX