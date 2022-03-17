Recap: CF Montréal 1, Cruz Azul 1 (1-2 aggregate: CAZ advance)

CF Montréal are out of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League after falling 2-1 on aggregate to Liga MX's Cruz Azul on Wednesday night at Stade Olympique, having drawn 1-1 in Leg 2 of the quarterfinal series.

Cruz Azul scored just minutes before halftime when the visitors took advantage of a Montréal turnover. Angel Romero crossed to a wide-open Uriel Antuna, who volleyed home the valuable away goal.

Montréal subbed in MLS veteran Kei Kamara at the start of the second half. The Sierra Leone international nearly opened his Montréal account with a diving header in the 53rd minute but was found offside.

Rudy Camacho headed in the equalizer in the 79th minute off a short corner kick from Matko Miljevic, catching Cruz Azul's defenders off guard.