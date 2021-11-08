Decision Day

Recap: Portland Timbers 3, Austin FC 0

By Phil West @philwest

Cristhian Paredes and Jaroslaw Niezgoda did all the scoring they needed to do in the first half, as the Portland Timbers trounced Austin FC at Providence Park, 3-0, on Sunday evening to round out the 2021 regular season.

The outcome of the Decision Day match didn't change the playoff equation for the Timbers, who knew at the opening whistle they'd enter the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as the Western Conference's No. 4 seed, and then learned shortly after their match went final they'd be hosting Minnesota United FC.

The Timbers took advantage of Austin turnovers on both first-half goals. The first one came in the 17th minute, where both Santiago Moreno and Sebastian Blanco connected on passes to set up Paredes' shot. The second came right before halftime when Niezgoda was able to chest in a final ball from Yimmi Chara.

It became even more of a pile-on less than eight minutes into the second half when Blanco and Niezgoda combined on a give-and-go play. That ended with Blanco walking it in past Brad Stuver, who'd been good for a double save just a few minutes prior to staunch Verde's bleeding.

After Austin appeared to have the Timbers' number earlier this season, with 4-1 and 3-1 wins in Q2 Stadium-hosted matches in July and August, Portland exacted a bit of vengeance with the decisive win. Yimmi Chara nearly made it more decisive in the 78th minute, but Freddy Kleemann deflected Chara's shot to the crossbar with arguably the best Austin FC defensive effort of the night.

Goals

  • 17' – POR – Cristhian Paredes | WATCH
  • 45' – POR – Jaroslaw Niezgoda | WATCH
  • 53' – POR – Sebastian Blanco | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Portland had a relatively easy and low-stakes Decision Day match, but then had to wait on the crazy finishes of both the SKC-RSL matches and the Galaxy-MNUFC matches to learn who they’d be hosting as their Round One opponent. For Austin, who displayed some good form at home in the latter stages of the season, continued their road woes with a flat performance to close out a memorable (and yet in ways forgettable) expansion season.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: While the last goal wasn’t decisive, it was the match exemplified in a single moment, with the Timbers executing brilliantly and Austin left looking out of sorts.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Blanco capped a stellar performance, that included a first-half assist, with a second-half goal.

Next Up

  • POR: vs. Minnesota United FC, Western Conference Round One, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs
  • ATX: End of season
Portland Timbers Austin FC Decision Day

Related Stories

Wild, wild West: Decision Day chaos ends in LA Galaxy heartbreak
Ranking Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff teams by tier as the regular season ends
Orlando City book playoff spot the hard way: "I think it's a retribution"
More News
More News
Wild, wild West: Decision Day chaos ends in LA Galaxy heartbreak
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Wild, wild West: Decision Day chaos ends in LA Galaxy heartbreak
Concacaf Champions League 2022: Here's which MLS teams have clinched spots

Concacaf Champions League 2022: Here's which MLS teams have clinched spots
New York City FC’s Valentín “Taty” Castellanos wins 2021 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi

New York City FC’s Valentín “Taty” Castellanos wins 2021 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi

Ranking Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff teams by tier as the regular season ends
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Ranking Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff teams by tier as the regular season ends
Orlando City book playoff spot the hard way: "I think it's a retribution"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Orlando City book playoff spot the hard way: "I think it's a retribution"
Recap: LA Galaxy 3, Minnesota United FC 3
Decision Day

Recap: LA Galaxy 3, Minnesota United FC 3
More News
Video
Video
NYCFC's Taty Castellanos wins 2021 Golden Boot presented by Audi 
1:30

NYCFC's Taty Castellanos wins 2021 Golden Boot presented by Audi 
Every Single Goal from Week 35 - Kreilach Playoff Clincher, Wondolowski Final MLS Goal, and More!
20:42

Every Single Goal from Week 35 - Kreilach Playoff Clincher, Wondolowski Final MLS Goal, and More!
Watch MLS in 15 from VAN vs. SEA | November 7, 2021
15:26

Watch MLS in 15 from VAN vs. SEA | November 7, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas | November 07, 2021
4:12

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas | November 07, 2021
More Video
Bracket Challenge

Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could win one of this year's amazing prizes.