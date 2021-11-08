Recap: Portland Timbers 3, Austin FC 0

The outcome of the Decision Day match didn't change the playoff equation for the Timbers, who knew at the opening whistle they'd enter the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as the Western Conference's No. 4 seed, and then learned shortly after their match went final they'd be hosting Minnesota United FC .

Cristhian Paredes and Jaroslaw Niezgoda did all the scoring they needed to do in the first half, as the Portland Timbers trounced Austin FC at Providence Park, 3-0, on Sunday evening to round out the 2021 regular season.

The Timbers took advantage of Austin turnovers on both first-half goals. The first one came in the 17th minute, where both Santiago Moreno and Sebastian Blanco connected on passes to set up Paredes' shot. The second came right before halftime when Niezgoda was able to chest in a final ball from Yimmi Chara.

It became even more of a pile-on less than eight minutes into the second half when Blanco and Niezgoda combined on a give-and-go play. That ended with Blanco walking it in past Brad Stuver, who'd been good for a double save just a few minutes prior to staunch Verde's bleeding.