Recap: Portland Timbers 2, Houston Dynamo FC 1

Cristhian Paredes atoned for a first-half own goal with a superb game-winning strike in the 73rd minute, propelling the Portland Timbers to a 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo FC at Providence Park on Saturday.
After Dairon Asprilla struck for an early opener to give the Timbers the lead, a 28th-minute own goal off Paredes had the contest tied at 1-1 deep into the second half. But Paredes would make amends with the late winner, which was set up by a headed assist from Felipe Mora.
The Timbers jumped on top just six minutes into the contest after Pablo Bonilla juked his defender down the right side and launched an uncontested cross into the box. The feed found the waiting Asprilla, who made no mistake with the first-time finish from just outside the six-yard box to put the Timbers on top.
But Houston would level just before the half-hour mark, courtesy of a perfectly executed set piece that saw Tyler Pasher rip a laser feed into the box after collecting a short corner kick, which glanced off Paredes and into the net for an own goal.
In danger of dropping a pair of points at home, Paredes made sure the Timbers would take all three points, first-timing a clinical finish into the net after a longball from Bill Tuiloma was headed down in the box by Mora on 73 minutes.
The Dynamo had one last good chance in the 84th minute after Pasher nearly pounced on a loose ball in the box for a look at the equalizer, but the ball was cleared out by Claudio Bravo, allowing Portland to avert the threat and take the victory.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It was more difficult than head coach Giovanni Savarese would have liked, but it's three points in the bag for the Timbers in their home opener ahead of their return to Concacaf Champions League play on Wednesday. It's a disappointing result for Houston, who will feel like the three points were right there for the taking in the second half, but they can take encouragement from some more electric moments from Pasher, who is looking to be a real find after signing with the club in the offseason from Indy Eleven of the USL Championship.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Paredes' game-winner sent the Timbers to their first win of the season and the limited capacity crowd at Providence into a frenzy.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: All credit to Paredes for not letting the first-half own goal get to his head and responding in the best way with the decisive strike. The 22-year-old Paraguayan gets the honors after an all-around eventful shift.
Next Up
- POR: Wednesday, April 28 vs. Club America | 10:30 pm ET (FS1, TUDN) | Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 1
- HOU: Saturday, May 1 vs. LAFC | 3:30 pm ET (Univision, TUDN, Twitter)