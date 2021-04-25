Recap: Portland Timbers 2, Houston Dynamo FC 1

Cristhian Paredes atoned for a first-half own goal with a superb game-winning strike in the 73rd minute, propelling the Portland Timbers to a 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo FC at Providence Park on Saturday.

After Dairon Asprilla struck for an early opener to give the Timbers the lead, a 28th-minute own goal off Paredes had the contest tied at 1-1 deep into the second half. But Paredes would make amends with the late winner, which was set up by a headed assist from Felipe Mora.

The Timbers jumped on top just six minutes into the contest after Pablo Bonilla juked his defender down the right side and launched an uncontested cross into the box. The feed found the waiting Asprilla, who made no mistake with the first-time finish from just outside the six-yard box to put the Timbers on top.

But Houston would level just before the half-hour mark, courtesy of a perfectly executed set piece that saw Tyler Pasher rip a laser feed into the box after collecting a short corner kick, which glanced off Paredes and into the net for an own goal.

In danger of dropping a pair of points at home, Paredes made sure the Timbers would take all three points, first-timing a clinical finish into the net after a longball from Bill Tuiloma was headed down in the box by Mora on 73 minutes.