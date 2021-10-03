Recap: Portland Timbers 1, Inter Miami CF 0

Late substitute Jaroslaw Niezgoda headed Sebastian Blanco 's corner kick past Nick Marsman only 44 seconds after his entrance to lift the Portland Timbers to a 1-0 victory Sunday at Providence Park and deal Inter Miami CF 's postseason hopes a substantial blow.

Niezgoda's 83rd-minute winner – his second goal this season – extends white-hot Portland's unbeaten run to eight matches, including seven wins, while dropping Miami to a fourth consecutive defeat.

The fourth-place Timbers are guaranteed to be within no more than five points of third in the Western Conference at the conclusion of MLS Week 29.

Portland also now have a seven-point cushion above fifth-place Real Salt Lake in the battle for home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Miami remain eight points adrift of the Eastern Conference playoff line with seven matches left to play.