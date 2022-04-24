Recap: Portland Timbers 0, Real Salt Lake 0

Neither side could find a breakthrough as the Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake played to a 0-0 draw at Providence Park Saturday night.
After Portland dominated the majority of the match, it was Real Salt Lake who had the best opportunity to take the lead in the 66th minute when Pablo Ruiz picked up the ball in the 18-yard box and took a touch to his left. But the 23-year-old Argentine midfielder fired the ball off the post.
Both sides pressed for the go-ahead marker in the dying minutes though it was not to be, as the game finished scoreless.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Timbers will be left disappointed after dictating the tempo for the majority of the match, outshooting Real Salt Lake 14-4. Portland have now won just one game in their past six outings. Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, will be content with the point as Pablo Mastroeni's squad bounced back well from last weekend's 6-0 loss at NYCFC.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: In a game with very few clear-cut opportunities, Ruiz will rue missing his chance in the 66th minute.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Maikel Chang. The RSL attacking midfielder committed to defending, leading all players with four tackles, and was second with 19 duels.
Next Up
- POR: Saturday, April 30 at Colorado Rapids | 9 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- RSL: Saturday, April 30 at LA Galaxy | 3:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)