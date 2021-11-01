Recap: Philadelphia Union 2, FC Cincinnati 0

Daniel Gazdag redirected Olivier Mbaizo 's shot past Kenneth Vermeer in the first half and helped set up Paxten Aaronson 's goal in the second half, and the Philadelphia Union moved into second place in the Eastern Conference with a comfortable 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Sunday evening at Subaru Park.

Andre Blake required only two saves to take his career-high total of clean sheets to 12, on a night the Union moved even on points with Nashville SC, and ahead on the first tiebreaker with 14 total wins.

The result also virtually assures Philadelphia of a home match in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Only Atlanta United could knock the Union out of the top four spots in the East, and it would take two Atlanta wins, a Union loss and a combined six-goal total shift in goal difference.