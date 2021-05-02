Recap: Orlando City SC 3, FC Cincinnati 0

Orlando City SC got off to a quick start when Tesho Akindele scored the fastest goal in club history, Nani followed with a golazo and the Lions cruised to a 3-0 win over FC Cincinnati Saturday at Exploria Stadium.

Akindele pounced on a soft back pass by Nick Hagglund and finished first time inside the far post to give Orlando City a 1-0 lead just 33 seconds after kickoff. It broke the previous club record for fastest goal set by Chris Mueller, a 62-second strike against the San Jose Earthquakes in April, 2018.

Nani doubled the lead in the 19th minute with the Portuguese winger cutting to his right and then sharply to his left to shed Yuya Kubo before a clinical finish with his left.

Nani nearly had his brace a few minutes later, but his header went off the post after a slight deflection by Przemyslaw Tyton. Back in the FC Cincinnati net after missing a 5-0 defeat at NYCFC in Week 2 through injury, Tyton then ranged up to get a hand on another blistering Nani attempt from the edge of the 18-yard box in the 63rd minute.