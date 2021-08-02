Orlando City’s Nani named Week 16 MLS Player of the Week

Nani capped Orlando’s furious comeback in the 87th minute, sneaking behind Atlanta’s defense to nod home an inswinging cross from Silvester van der Water .

The Portuguese star recorded one goal and one assist in a 3-2 triumph over Atlanta United last Friday at Exploria Stadium, helping the Lions return to their winning ways.

Thanks to a leading performance in the latest Southeast rivalry match, Orlando City attacker Nani has been named MLS Player of the Week for Week 16.

The 34-year-old also played provider in the 43rd minute, serving in a corner kick that outside back Kyle Smith bent low to head home. Throughout his MLS stay, Nani has proven to be a danger-man on set pieces.

This was Nani’s third game of the 2021 season where he’s both scored and assisted. He now has eight goals and five assists through 13 games (12 starts), already besting his production from the pandemic-shortened season a year ago.

Nani and Orlando City return to action with a Wednesday home match against Florida rivals Inter Miami CF at Exploria Stadium (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).