Player of the Week

Orlando City’s Nani named Week 16 MLS Player of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Thanks to a leading performance in the latest Southeast rivalry match, Orlando City attacker Nani has been named MLS Player of the Week for Week 16.

The Portuguese star recorded one goal and one assist in a 3-2 triumph over Atlanta United last Friday at Exploria Stadium, helping the Lions return to their winning ways.

Nani capped Orlando’s furious comeback in the 87th minute, sneaking behind Atlanta’s defense to nod home an inswinging cross from Silvester van der Water.

The 34-year-old also played provider in the 43rd minute, serving in a corner kick that outside back Kyle Smith bent low to head home. Throughout his MLS stay, Nani has proven to be a danger-man on set pieces.

Advertising

This was Nani’s third game of the 2021 season where he’s both scored and assisted. He now has eight goals and five assists through 13 games (12 starts), already besting his production from the pandemic-shortened season a year ago.

Nani and Orlando City return to action with a Wednesday home match against Florida rivals Inter Miami CF at Exploria Stadium (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of the vote. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Player of the Week Orlando City SC Nani

Advertising

Related Stories

FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi named Week 15 MLS Player of the Week
Seattle Sounders' Raul Ruidiaz named MLS Player of the Week for Week 14
Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar named MLS Player of the Week for Week 13 after 6-minute hat trick

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Charlie Davies: Matt Turner should be the USMNT No. 1 for World Cup Qualifying
Club and Country

Charlie Davies: Matt Turner should be the USMNT No. 1 for World Cup Qualifying
USMNT Gold Cup triumph brings vindication for Gregg Berhalter
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT Gold Cup triumph brings vindication for Gregg Berhalter
Official: LAFC acquire Colombian forward Cristian Arango from Millonarios FC
Transfer Tracker

Official: LAFC acquire Colombian forward Cristian Arango from Millonarios FC
Orlando City’s Nani named Week 16 MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Orlando City’s Nani named Week 16 MLS Player of the Week
Orlando City SC Forward Nani Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 16

Orlando City SC Forward Nani Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 16
Inter Miami relishing “breath of fresh air" before Orlando City derby

Inter Miami relishing “breath of fresh air" before Orlando City derby
More News
Video
Video
All goals from week 16
24:05

All goals from week 16
All the top moments from week 16
4:24

All the top moments from week 16
GOLAZOS in All Shapes and Sizes! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week!
1:30

GOLAZOS in All Shapes and Sizes! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week!
Club & Country Postgame Show - Gold Cup Final
58:38

Club & Country Postgame Show - Gold Cup Final
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.