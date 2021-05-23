Recap: Orlando City SC 1, Toronto FC 0

A 12th-minute headed goal from Tesho Akindele would be all Orlando City SC needed in their Eastern Conference matchup with Toronto FC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday, as the Lions rode the early tally to a 1-0 victory.

It was a more entertaining matchup than the final scoreline might indicate, as both sides had multiple good chances that narrowly missed, but the hosts ultimately took all three points on the strength of Akindele's goal and some stalwart goalkeeping from Pedro Gallese.

Orlando shot out to a dream start in just 12 minutes in through the eventual game-winner from Akindele. The veteran forward made the most of some pinpoint service from Silvester van der Water, who put a cross from the right flank on a platter for Akindele to easily head home a point-blank finish.

Toronto nearly equalized on 24 minutes after a ball popped loose just outside the top of the penalty area, allowing Auro Jr. to tee up a shot that took a wicked deflection and looked destined for the back of the net. But the Brazilian would see the attempt denied by a great kick-save from Gallese, allowing the Lions to preserve their one-goal advantage. Yeferson Soteldo had Toronto's other best look of the first half, but the newly signed Venezuelan attacker had a shot from a difficult angle cleared off the line by Robin Jansson.

Akindele had two good chances to add to that lead in the second half, but couldn't quite convert a pair of breakaway opportunities. The first came in the 49th minute after he was sprung in on goal by Mauricio Pereyra, only to see the shot go just wide. The second came in the 67th minute, this time set up by a perfect through ball from Jansson, but Akindele would see his shot denied by Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono.

Toronto saw a potential equalizer thwarted by a goal-line clearance again in the 71st minute when substitute Jacob Shaffelburg sent in a shot from the left side with Gallese off his line, but Rodrigo Schlegel would clear away the threat.